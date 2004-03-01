Mary's web log while waiting for the big book deal to kick in for her loopy murder mysteries. Like the 22lb. first born "Murder at the Olympic Games" [ http://www.authorlink.com/search/details.asp?ID=3488 ]seems stuck! I'm sure others will come out a lot quicker!

Monday, March 22, 2004

Well, today's creative exercise was trudging out to picturesque Long Island City, the charming warehouse district, to apply to the sheet metal workers' union. And I got inspired on the way back when I applied for a job at Canal Paint store in Chinatown.

As an art major, I could actually buy something I need at an art supply and paint store. I could do art plus finish painting my apartment, a job that stalled after doing the baseboards.

If I got a book deal and was a professional writer what store could I work in to get a useful discount? The office supply store? Paper discount for sure. And erasers by the dozen!

Wednesday, March 10, 2004

Has everyone noticed the stock market is in a tailspin ever since the Martha verdict? That'll show 'em! What's good for Martha is good for the market!

Monday, March 08, 2004



Thanks to Michael Kane for art



Sunday, March 07, 2004

O.K. - I haven't been reading as much as I should, still not done with new Chomsky book but I did read that long piece in the New Yorker about disabled returning soldier. Poor guy not to fit for anything except following orders in some military and they don't use disabled soldiers. He'll probably wind up taking tolls somewhere. So I left my copy in the subway station in case someone else wanted to read it and I missed this STUDIO SCRIPT NOTE5 ON "THE PASSION".

One thing I don't miss in the current poverty cycle is Hollywood movies. They are always a disappointment. They should run about 2 hours of trailers. That would be fun! Stink-o movies especially have GREAT trailers. I don't know how they do it!





Friday, March 05, 2004





This is a call for ALL WOMEN TO STRIKE THIS MONDAY, MARCH 8TH!





Demands of the Global Women's Strike



♦ Payment for all caring work – in wages, pensions, land & other resources. What is more valuable than raising children & caring for others? Invest in life & welfare, not military budgets & prisons.



♦ Pay equity for all, women & men, in the global market.



♦ Food security for all, starting with breastfeeding mothers. Paid maternity leave, breastfeeding breaks & other benefits - stop penalizing us for being women.



♦ Don’t pay ‘Third World Debt’. Women owe nothing, they owe us.



♦ Accessible clean water, healthcare, housing, transportation, literacy.



♦ Non-polluting energy & technology which shortens the hours we work. We all need cookers/stoves, fridges, washing machines, computers, & time off!



♦ Protection & asylum from all violence & persecution, including by family members & people in positions of authority.



♦ Freedom of movement. Capital travels freely, why not people?







On the disgusting GOP ad campaign for the usurper we have no comment. The foul ads speak for themselves. A blueprint of the mind of a cowardly stupid little man.

Tuesday, March 02, 2004

Here's a career- operating engineer! Yes, they are hiring. They train their own apprentices so you don't have to know furnace cleaning or anything. It could be the perfect job for the Write Fem as I think it entails being in a big boiler room and monitoring gauges. Slightly boring (or mind-numbingly boring) tasks are perfect for plotting!

So I went to the quaint community way out near JFK airport where the graffiti says "BUSH" (I'm not making this up!) and the pizza men are real Sicilians and the elevated trains are 3 stories above the ground. Why??? Just an observation. I took the mysterious 'J' train to go there. Interesting but no book material there. Tons of it on Long Island including haunted houses and those bars where NFL players get drunk and behave badly. And they put yard pottery in cement driveways reserved for sculpture. Now that's material!

Monday, March 01, 2004