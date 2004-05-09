<$BlogRSDURL$>

Sunday, May 09, 2004

What a piece of JUNK
10.5, the mini-series by NBC must give all bad writers hope!

I'm sure they paid top dollar for the brains behind this idiotic teleplay! That leaves plenty of room for people like me to excel!
This goof-ass plot line was OK - a big quake. But, hey, NO RESEARCH REQUIRED! Music to my ears - as that's just how I like to write!

Here are some gems -

... on & on. I gotta get a piece of this pie!

Cannot believe my MS dormant while tv execs buy this crappola. I have dumbed my plots down as far as I can ... maybe I should add the earthquake-lite with still functioning utilities to add some zest to my stuff!!!!


// posted by Mary @ 7:11 PM

