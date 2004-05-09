What a piece of JUNK



The first thing to go in Seattle was the space tower... but tv was still broadcasting even though the tv transmission tower on top of the tower had just collapsed!!!! (well, ya gotta have tv!)



Electricity and phones completely UNAFFECTED by a 10.5 quake that eats significant portions of the west coast!!! Tell AT&T!



Frantic millions do not swamp phone lines dead with overload of calls!



Stars have small hair distress in the days long adventure but do not perspire, change shirts, loose cognative agility or worry about immediate family-- except the governor worries about unmussed kin 'lost' in national forest. Gov. written out of the plot but unmussed kin hitch a ride with friendly forest folk and never inquire about ma (gov.)!



Evacuees don't experience gridlock on roads!!!!



Kids calmly pack favorite toys etc. at liesure while ma wiles away time on the functioning mobile phone with estranged dad. No sense of urgency that they are about to fall into Pacific Ocean or anything!!!



Nuke plants with deadly waste seem unaffected or nonexistant during this disaster.



Gigundous 10.5 quake that eats a chunk of the latitude in towards Nebraska and kicks up zero dust! No blackened sky for years or red sunsets with this quake. Maybe for allergy Rx sponsors.



President of US has only news tv to gather data from! No gov't agency to advise him etc.



TV News works throughout disaster. No deaths for these cameramen - they levitate above the collapsing streets....



TV News works throughout disaster. No deaths for these cameramen - they levitate above the collapsing streets....

10.5, the mini-series by NBC must give all bad writers hope! I'm sure they paid top dollar for the brains behind this idiotic teleplay! That leaves plenty of room for people like me to excel! This goof-ass plot line was OK - a big quake. Music to my ears! Here are some gems - ... on & on. I gotta get a piece of this pie! Cannot believe my MS dormant while tv execs buy this crappola. I have dumbed my plots down as far as I can ... maybe I should add the earthquake-lite with still functioning utilities to add some zest to my stuff!!!!