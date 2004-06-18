Friday, June 18, 2004
Dear Diary:
Today I heckeled Donald Trump!
I was picketing a Coca-Cola gala at the Mayor's
residence on the swanky but sooty East Side.
We all had really spiffy Killer CNke posters
and we were educating passers bys about the kiddies in
El Salvador that have to cut cane for CNke
and are getting all hacked up with machete accidents
and the gangland style killings in Columbia of the
labor activists trying to get living wages for
CNke bottlers etc. etc.
So the mayor is about to wheel & deal a big contract
with CNke to be
exclusive death squad employer & beverage vendor in city
buildings and there's a follderoll society thing going
on with the world's biggest, most obnoxious limousines
pulling in and as the protest looks like it's winding down
my pal from Billionaires for Bush points out Donald Trump
has arrived and he has. He is walking in with a a
Virginia Slims look alike gal - I mean
anorexia- ville -
So, from across the street I shouted out something topical
like "Izzat Number 4? Buy her a PEPSI!".
My first celebrity heckle!