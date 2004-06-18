<$BlogRSDURL$>

Friday, June 18, 2004


Dear Diary:

Today I heckeled Donald Trump!



I was picketing a Coca-Cola gala at the Mayor's

residence on the swanky but sooty East Side.

We all had really spiffy Killer CNke posters

and we were educating passers bys about the kiddies in

El Salvador that have to cut cane for CNke

and are getting all hacked up with machete accidents

and the gangland style killings in Columbia of the

labor activists trying to get living wages for

CNke bottlers etc. etc.

So the mayor is about to wheel & deal a big contract

with CNke to be

exclusive death squad employer & beverage vendor in city

buildings and there's a follderoll society thing going

on with the world's biggest, most obnoxious limousines

  pulling in and as the protest looks like it's winding down

my pal from Billionaires for Bush points out Donald Trump

has arrived and he has. He is walking in with a a

  Virginia Slims look alike gal - I mean

  anorexia- ville -

So, from across the street I shouted out something topical

like   "Izzat Number 4? Buy her a PEPSI!".


My first celebrity heckle!







// posted by Mary @ 8:18 PM

