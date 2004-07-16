Saturday, July 17, 2004
This week I had a spate of writers' streak (sort of like writers' block only 180o the other way) and tacked out this NEW short story medium . . .
check out
E-MAILS OF EDNA CREWSHIP, PRINTED & COMPILED BY L. P. PRISE, EXECUTOR
by moi
To get to the credits and story info you click on the fake ad links!
Friday, July 16, 2004
Dog days of job hunting lead me to the netherlands of outer Queens. Not the cosy close-by Queens (Long Is. City) or the scenic and quaint Cambria Heights but the gritty mini-Chicago found at the end of the elusive 'J' train.
It is 2 & 1/2 hours out there and if you have to go any place special you walk about a quarter mile to a bus. I think most people out that way work out that way!
Got to get a job writing so I can avoid this dreary travel! OK for 'research' (can I deduct my subway fare?) but not keen on repeating that exercise soon.
It is 2 & 1/2 hours out there and if you have to go any place special you walk about a quarter mile to a bus. I think most people out that way work out that way!
Got to get a job writing so I can avoid this dreary travel! OK for 'research' (can I deduct my subway fare?) but not keen on repeating that exercise soon.