Saturday, July 17, 2004

This week I had a spate of writers' streak (sort of like writers' block only 180o the other way) and tacked out this NEW short story medium . . .

check out


E-MAILS OF EDNA CREWSHIP, PRINTED & COMPILED BY L. P. PRISE, EXECUTOR

by moi

To get to the credits and story info you click on the fake ad links!

 


  
 



// posted by Mary @ 7:56 PM

Friday, July 16, 2004

Dog days of job hunting lead me to the netherlands of outer Queens. Not the cosy close-by Queens (Long Is. City) or the scenic and quaint Cambria Heights but the gritty mini-Chicago found at the end of the elusive 'J' train.
 
It is 2 &  1/2 hours out there and if you have to go any place special you walk about a quarter mile to a bus.  I think most people out that way work out that way!
 
Got to get a job writing so I can avoid this dreary travel! OK for 'research' (can I deduct my  subway fare?) but not keen on repeating that exercise soon.
 
 



// posted by Mary @ 4:48 PM

