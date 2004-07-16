2 hours

Dog days of job hunting lead me to the netherlands of outer Queens. Not the cosy close-by Queens (Long Is. City) or the scenic and quaint Cambria Heights but the gritty mini-Chicago found at the end of the elusive 'J' train.It is 2 & 1/out there and if you have to go any place special you walk about a quarter mile to a bus. I think most people out that way work out that way!Got to get a job writing so I can avoid this dreary travel! OK for 'research' (can I deduct my subway fare?) but not keen on repeating that exercise soon.