The Soap Opera in Washington, D.C.



At the civil trial, Robert claimed that he had married Bonny in order to get to know her, but that after having sex with her he wanted her to go home. When Patrick saw Judy's notes, he became enraged to find that Scooter had talked to Judy about Valerie before his rendezvous at the St. Regis. In a fit of desperation, Tom ordered his lawyers to subpeona Ronnie. After George finished hammering some nails, Laura told Matt that she has complete confidence in Harriet but didn't say whether she knew about the obscene notes George had exchanged with her. Driving back from the homecoming party, Kevin was arrested for DUI.

- berberry



