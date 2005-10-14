Friday, October 14, 2005
The Soap Opera in Washington, D.C.
Indictments in the air spark creativity:
[comment from America Blog:]
At the civil trial, Robert claimed that he had married Bonny in order to get to know her, but that after having sex with her he wanted her to go home. When Patrick saw Judy's notes, he became enraged to find that Scooter had talked to Judy about Valerie before his rendezvous at the St. Regis. In a fit of desperation, Tom ordered his lawyers to subpeona Ronnie. After George finished hammering some nails, Laura told Matt that she has complete confidence in Harriet but didn't say whether she knew about the obscene notes George had exchanged with her. Driving back from the homecoming party, Kevin was arrested for DUI.
- berberry
The Edge of Impeachment
EPISODE No. 1481
SCENE 1
ACT 1
[30 sec. intro - last episode montage #1480]
[commercial break]
MED SHOT: Judy's modish decorated New York apartment. It is semi dark as mauve drapes have been drawn and a Tiffany desk lamp illuminates an open appointment diary, a Montblanc fountain pen and an ivory princess phone on a trendy end table left of the carnation pink leather couch. The room is empty.
CLOSE UP: on princess phone
SOUND FX: phone ringing
ENTER SL: [Judy enters, tossing a business suit jacket onto the couch. She is holding a highball. Answers phone.]
JUDY: (curtly) Judy Miller residence, Ms. Miller isn't home, may I take a message?
CLS SHOT: [Scooter Libby's military grey 'secure' office at unknown location in Washington. 5 clocks on the upper wall, many flat screens display maps, many small tv monitors show local news from various cities. It is sparsley furnished. A portrait of President and Mrs. Bush is prominent on the wall with a baby spot lighting it.]
SCOOTER: Relax, Judy, its me, Scooter. I'm calling from the 'launch pad'. I have a list of imp-
MED SHOT: [Judy's modish decorated New York apartment.]
JUDY: (cuts him off, angrily) Can it, Scooter! I'm through taking orders from you! Look at this mess you got me into! If you think I'm going to take a fall for Rover you are - you are in dreamland! What have you been reading? The Post? I tell you I'm a prisoner here! A prisoner! This is worse than the pen! I have reporters all over my block! And its all your fault!
SPLIT SHOT: Judy/Scooter
SCOOTER: (like a tsk-tsk) Judy. Judy. Judy. (sighs) We know it hasn't been easy. Andy insisted on adding ten grand to that deposit in your Cayman Islands account.
JUDY: TEN! Are you kidding? Tell that errand boy he'd better be coming up with a lot more than that! I mean it, Scooter! I'm scared. I wasn't when "the plan" was on on-track! But its off track now. It's a freakin' TRAIN WRECK. Now you get this and get it good! I want that ten to be a 200 and I want the confirmation number text messaged to me by 2 o'clock.
CLS SHOT: Judy's diamond studded watch shows 12:30
JUDY: You un-der-stan-d me? 2! Or I'll call Harriet. I swear! I'm not dodging bullets for a bunch of -
SCOOTER: (soberly) Now, Judy. Of course we understand your position. Remember the Cayman Islands account is entirely different than the Bank of Aruba. I have complete authority at the - (sinisterly) highest levels - to accomodate you. Its just that there are a lot of ducks in a row who are not entirely lined up ... in a row. You get what I mean? (sly) Not in a row. Like ducks plucking Aspen leaves from the pond. Like DUCKS plucking ASPEN leaves from the pond. And its my job to get those (whispers) DUCKS in a r-o-wwww.
JUDY: (Thoughtfully takes a sip of her highball. Sits on the couch) I have your meaning, now, Scooter. Sorry I flew off the handle.
SOUND FX: doorbell chimes
JUDY: Just a second. Someone's at the door. (puts phone reciever on the table)
PAN RIGHT: Judy crosses stage left through the Pottery Barn furnished dining room. The table is set for 6. Goes to the foyer. Unlocks, opens the door.
SOUND FX: organ music, anxiety suite.
MED SHOT: A man in a black suit is at the door. He is holding a folded set of papers.
CLS SHOT: The paper in man's hand are subpeona to appear in Federal Court.
CLS SHOT: Judy looks anguished.
[dim out]
END ACT 1
[commercial break]