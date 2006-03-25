Saturday, March 25, 2006
Well, dang! Reading all the news about WaPo you'd think it was run like a high school weekly with student senate rivals calling the shots. And they aren't the only ones hoodwinked lately.
Oprah thought Doubleday did fact-checking. Who knew?
Just for the record:
One thing the Write Fem wants to know - how do these looser guys who steal and lie their way through college - or just don't go to college at all and lie that they did - get these top jobs in journalism and bookdom????
Is it anything except the "buddy system"?
Well, that "buddy system" has wrecked the whole planet. Write Fem is mad.
- Write Fem doesn't plagiarize movie reviews
- Write Fem doesn't lift stories and put them in The Flat Hat (college paper)
- Write Fem doesn't even know The Flat Hat
- Write Fem doesn't treat fiction as fact and clearly calls her work FICTION
- Write Fem doesn't think Coretta Scott King is a Communist. She thinks she's a saint. But even a Communist wouldn't lift stories from The Flat Hat!
- Write Fem wouldn't lie about any description she gave about Coretta Scott King after she said it. That would be even sleazier.
- Write Fem doesn't lift stories from National Review Online
- Write Fem doesn't even like National Review Online
- Write Fem doesn't lift items from the Cox News Service
- Write Fem doesn't know Steve Murray and doesn't 'borrow' from him
- Write Fem doesn't steal work from PJ O'Rourke
- Write Fem wouldn't shrug it off and continue to lie if she got caught at stealing work. She'd shrink about a foot, wet her pants and die on the spot!
