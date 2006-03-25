<$BlogRSDURL$>

Saturday, March 25, 2006

Well, dang! Reading all the news about WaPo you'd think it was run like a high school weekly with student senate rivals calling the shots. And they aren't the only ones hoodwinked lately.
Oprah thought Doubleday did fact-checking. Who knew?

Just for the record:

One thing the Write Fem wants to know - how do these looser guys who steal and lie their way through college - or just don't go to college at all and lie that they did - get these top jobs in journalism and bookdom????

Is it anything except the "buddy system"?
Well, that "buddy system" has wrecked the whole planet. Write Fem is mad.

// posted by Mary @ 11:10 AM

