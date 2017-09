Just for the record:



Write Fem doesn't plagiarize movie reviews





doesn't plagiarize movie reviews Write Fem doesn't lift stories and put them in The Flat Hat (college paper)





doesn't lift stories and put them in (college paper) Write Fem doesn't even know The Flat Hat





doesn't even know Write Fem doesn't treat fiction as fact and clearly calls her work FICTION





doesn't treat fiction as fact and clearly calls her work FICTION Write Fem doesn't think Coretta Scott King is a Communist. She thinks she's a saint. But even a Communist wouldn't lift stories from The Flat Hat !





doesn't think Coretta Scott King is a Communist. She thinks she's a saint. But even a Communist wouldn't lift stories from ! Write Fem wouldn't lie about any description she gave about Coretta Scott King after she said it. That would be even sleazier.





wouldn't lie about any description she gave about Coretta Scott King after she said it. That would be even sleazier. Write Fem doesn't lift stories from National Review Online





doesn't lift stories from Write Fem doesn't even like National Review Online





doesn't even like Write Fem doesn't lift items from the Cox News Service





doesn't lift items from Write Fem doesn't know Steve Murray and doesn't 'borrow' from him





doesn't know Steve Murray and doesn't 'borrow' from him Write Fem doesn't steal work from PJ O'Rourke





doesn't steal work from PJ O'Rourke Write Fem wouldn't shrug it off and continue to lie if she got caught at stealing work. She'd shrink about a foot, wet her pants and die on the spot!





Well, dang! Reading all the news aboutyou'd think it was run like a high school weekly with student senate rivals calling the shots. And they aren't the only ones hoodwinked lately.Oprah thoughtdid fact-checking. Who knew?One thing thewants to know - how do these looser guys who steal and lie their way through college - or just don't go to college at all and lie that they did - get these top jobs in journalism and bookdom????Is it anythingthe "buddy system"?Well, that "buddy system" has wrecked the whole planet is mad.